Violent crime drops by 11% in Surrey, RCMP says

Violent crime in Surrey dropped by 11 per cent in the first three months of 2021 compared to the same period last year, according to the latest Surrey RCMP crime statistics released Friday.

That’s 1,695 cases reported in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 1,915 in the first quarter of 2020.

All told, there was an overall drop of 21 per cent in Criminal Code offences in that time frame, from 11,151 to 8,846. Property-related crimes dropped by 28 per cent, and robberies by 41 per cent.

According to these most recent stats from the Surrey RCMP, the detachment received 46,545 calls for help in the first quarter of 2021, with 1,813 of those involving mental health, 207 drug overdoses and 694 missing persons reports.

