Entrance to the Surrey RCMP detachment in Newton. (File photo)

Violent crime dropped nine per cent in Surrey, RCMP says

That’s according to first-quarter stats for 2020, which also indicate four per cent drop in Criminal Code offences

Surrey Mounties are reporting that violent crime decreased in this city by nine per cent in the first quarter of 2020 and the total number of Criminal Code offences dropped by four per cent.

This is compared to the same period last year.

There was one homicide, on Jan. 2, and a suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder the next day.

According to Surrey RCMP stats released Tuesday, more than 130 guns were seized in the first three months of this year, which also saw 106 fewer assaults, for an 11 per cent decrease.

Robberies were up by 23 per cent, with the most significant increase being in the city centre. Sexual offences rose by two per cent and of the 125 reported offences, 44 were gropings and in 95 cases the alleged offender and victim knew one another.

Overall, property crime increased by three per cent, with residential break-ins down by 13 per cent but business break-ins up by eight per cent, with a spike in South Surrey, which was also the only district to see an increase in residential break-ins.

Auto theft rose by four per cent, theft from vehicles increased by five per cent, and fraud increased by 24 per cent, with a significant increase in cybercrime, which was up 66 per cent.

All told, there were 1,877 violent crimes in the first three months of 2020 compared to 2,052 in the same period last year, and 6,828 property related crimes compared to 6,612.

The total number of Criminal Code offences recorded in the first three months of 2020 was 10,971 compared to 11,428 during the first three months of 2019.


