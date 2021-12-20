VIDEO: White Rock ‘Bright Walk’ illuminates waterfront

Sadie Chapin, 4, smiles for a photograph at White Rock’s Bright Walk Sunday evening. (Aaron Hinks photo) White Rock’s Bright Walk Sunday evening. (Aaron Hinks photo) White Rock’s Bright Walk Sunday evening. (Aaron Hinks photo) White Rock’s Bright Walk Sunday evening. (Aaron Hinks photo) White Rock’s Bright Walk Sunday evening. (Aaron Hinks photo) White Rock’s Bright Walk Sunday evening. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock’s ‘Bright Walk’ festive display continues to bring much-needed holiday cheer to the waterfront.

Starting at 5 p.m. every evening, Memorial Park is illuminated with thousands of Christmas lights. The holiday event is to run until Feb. 15.

Previous events, organized by the White Rock Lights Society, with contributions in kind by the city, were known as the White Rock Festival of Lights in 2019, and White Rock Lights in 2020.

The new name was announced last month, in recognition that the event has been taken on by the city.

“There are many installations including an illuminated light tunnel and a snowman family photo opportunity,” an event description on Facebook explains. “Each night enjoy holiday-themed lights on the White Rock pier, Canada’s Longest Pier.”

