VIDEO: Vancover police hunt for arson suspect

The fire, sparked Aug. 21, caused $100,000 in damages in East Vancouver

Vancouver police are looking for a suspect believed to be responsible for a fire in East Vancouver that caused $100,000 in damages.

On Thursday, police released footage from security cameras in the neighbourhood of Nanaimo Street and Copley Street.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Aug. 21.

A man is seen in the video walking in an alleyway when he puts his hand into a dry hedge behind a residence and walks away, south down the lane. Moments later, the hedge erupts into flames.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services responded to the fire and put out the blaze, but it destroyed a hedge, two garages with vehicles inside, and a utility pole, police said in a news release. No one was injured.

The man in the video is described as an Aboriginal man, in his late 20s to early 30s, with a slim build and about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck and may have tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver Police or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada, allies express ‘full confidence’ Russian officials approved poisoning
Next story
Lillooet mayor asks for rail service to return to Vancouver-Prince George route

Just Posted

Dinosaurs to take centre stage at Museum of Surrey opening

Museum of Surrey will open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 29

Cloverdale thrift store gets ‘Supernatural’ makeover

CW’s Supernatural will film several days at downtown Cloverdale location

South Surrey’s Country Woods neighbourhood site of murder investigation

Police now confirm that a homicide is being investigated by IHIT

Tenant claims landlord discriminated against her for smudging

Crystal Smith of Tsimshian, Haisla First Nations has human rights complaint against Parminder Mohan

North Delta history: Back-to-school, 100 years ago

What school was like for kids in North Delta during the closing months of the First World War?

VIDEO: Mountain goat stuck for hours under B.C. bridge returned to wild

Conservation officers were able to tranquilize and free the goat

VIDEO: Vancover police hunt for arson suspect

The fire, sparked Aug. 21, caused $100,000 in damages in East Vancouver

Police investigate shooting in Ontario, four reportedly wounded

There are reports that several people were shot in St. Catharines

Canada, allies express ‘full confidence’ Russian officials approved poisoning

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the suspects as Russian military intelligence officers

Lillooet mayor asks for rail service to return to Vancouver-Prince George route

Trains along the route were discontinued by the B.C. government in 2002

Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Reports indicate the actor died of a heart attack in Florida

North Delta happenings: week of Sept. 6

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

B.C. spill response plans in limbo after Trans Mountain decision

Nearly $150 million in new bases, personnel and ships are on hold

Health minister announces $72M in emergency funding for B.C.’s opioid crisis

Funds split between province, federal government in new Emergency Treatment Fund

Most Read