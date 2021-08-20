Vancouver Police are asking the public to help identify this man, seen in dash cam footage assaulting a driver in downtown Vancouver. (VPD photo)

VIDEO: Vancouver police release dashcam footage in hopes of identifying assault suspect

Footage shows the man angrily demanding money from the driver then assaulting him with a bottle

Vancouver police are searching for a man who attacked a driver in an unprovoked assault in downtown Vancouver.

VPD have released dashcam footage of the assault which took place on West Georgia Street near the Vancouver Art Gallery around 1 p.m. on Aug. 6.

In the video, a man is seen standing in front of a vehicle demanding money from the driver. The driver repeatedly says he has no change, causing the man to grow increasingly agitated. The encounter ends with the man throwing a bottle through the passenger window, striking the driver in the head.

“We are extremely concerned by the random nature of this assault, which occurred in the middle of the day on a busy downtown street,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said. “We want people to be aware of this incident, and to contact us if they can identify the suspect.”

The suspect is described as a white man five foot eight, and slim. He was wearing a teal-coloured hoodie, loose-fitting jeans, and had unkempt hair.

VPD is asking anyone who can help identify the suspect to call 604-717-4021.

