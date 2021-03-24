VIDEO: Unmasked man arrested after allegedly spitting in someone’s face in Metrotown

Burnaby RCMP say they are looking into whether assault charges are warranted

A video of the incident posted on Reddit shows the men standing in line at the McDonald’s inside the mall before a fight breaks out. (Screen grab/Reddit)

Police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly spat in the face of a man in a Burnaby Mcdonald’s lineup. Investigators are now working to determine whether assault charges are warranted.

In a statement emailed to Black Press Media, Burnaby RCMP said that shortly after 11 a.m. on March 22 officers responded to reports of an assault at the Metrotown mall.

Video captured by a bystander shows an altercation between the pair of men after the suspect – who is unmasked – is physically confronted by the other.

The men proceed to utter insults until the suspect is escorted out of the mall by security.

Police “have been made aware” of the footage posted to social media, which depicted “a portion of the incident,” said Cpl. Brett Cunningham.

It’s an example of how quickly a situation can escalate, added Supt. Graham De la Gorgendiere.

“If you encounter someone who is not abiding by the laws, please contact the police. Avoid any confrontation,” said the officer in charge.

The 48-year-old suspect was charged for not wearing a mask in contravention with a public health order currently in effect.

The man, a West Vancouver resident, has since been released from custody.

Representatives from Metrotown have not responded to a request for comment.



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMP