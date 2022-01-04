A security camera recorded suspects breaking into the office at TMT Auto Finance in Langley and stealing keys on Sunday, Jan. 2. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Thieves steal 7 cars and key vault from Langley dealership

Owner of TMT Auto Finance offers $10,000 reward after weekend robbery

Thieves who stole seven cars from a Langley car dealership on the weekend managed to avoid triggering the alarm, but did not escape the security video cameras, said Bicky Dhadwal, owner of TMT Auto Finance, who is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

“I’ve got hours and hours of footage,” a frustrated Dhadwal told the Langley Advance Times.

It happened on Sunday, Jan. 2.

The camera videos show three thieves removed the glass to an entrance door to get in the office where the car keys were stowed, removed the key vault with keys to all the cars on the lot, then methodically drove vehicles off the premises at 20247 Langley Bypass.

“They would pick up a couple of vehicles and come back,” Dhadwal described.

Some vehicles on the lot were hit and damaged as the “flustered” looking thieves tried to extract the vehicles, Dhadwal related.

By Tuesday, six of the stolen vehicles had been recovered by police and so had the key vault, minus most of the keys inside.

A Land Rover Discovery was still missing.

It appeared some of the vehicles might have been headed for a chop shop or across the border, Dhadwal said.

“We did find U.S. plates on one unit.”

Security video image of a suspect in the weekend theft of seven cars from TMT Auto Finance in Langley on Sunday, Jan. 2. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Dhadwal is hoping the stolen keys can be recovered because it can take as long as three or four months to get replacements for some models.

Dhadwal is preparing to upgrade his alarm system, and in the meantime, he said a security guard has been hired to monitor the lot.

TMT can be contacted at 1-888-461-6459 and Langley RCMP can be reached at 604-532-3200.

