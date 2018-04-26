VIDEO: Take a tour of the new $55.2-million Salish Secondary in North Clayton

Hundreds came out for the public open house on Wednesday night

The public open house for the new Salish Secondary school took place on Wednesday, April 25. (Samantha Anderson)

Hundreds attended Wednesday night’s tour of the new $55.2-million Salish Secondary high school in North Clayton.

The school features “modern learning spaces” that support B.C.’s new curriculum, according to the Ministry of Education. It includes a theatre, two gymnasiums, fitness rooms, a large open-concept student common area and several outdoor and rooftop social spaces.

SEE ALSO: Construction of new Salish Secondary school well underway

There’s still lots to be done — finishing touches to be completed, supplies to be ordered, sidewalks, crosswalks and a traffic light to be constructed — but Principal Sheila Hammond said that everything was on track to be finished by the time the school’s doors open in the fall.

The school, located at 7278 184 Street, will welcome 800 students in September, half from Clayton Heights Secondary and half from Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary.

SEE ALSO: New Cloverdale catchment boundaries when Salish Secondary opens

The French Immersion program will be moving to Salish Secondary, and Hammond can guarantee that the core curriculum, including “the usual” classes such as English and Math will be offered, as well as a few new programs, including robotics. Sports programs have also been confirmed, including volleyball, soccer, swimming, cross country, and, if there’s interest, rugby and hockey.

Amazing turn out by our community! Thank you to our student volunteers for showcasing our new school! #ecolesalishwolves #wowfactor @Surrey_Schools pic.twitter.com/Kmb6id1lpV — Ecole Salish Secondary (@SalishSecondary) April 26, 2018

This is the new Salish Secondary in #Clayton. Last time I was on site, there were no walls and no roof. Amazing to see how it all came together. pic.twitter.com/1VhMAo5wHG — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) April 26, 2018

Wednesday’s open house was for the community. There will be future open houses for students and parents, which will be announced at a later date.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The new school has shop classes, a theatre, two gymnasiums, fitness rooms, a learning commons and more. (Samantha Anderson)

The $55.2-million Salish Secondary is open concept. (Samantha Anderson)