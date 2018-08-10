VIDEO: Abbotsford International Airshow kids’ news conference

What happens when you have to pee?
Are you a better pilot than Tom Cruise?
How do you keep track of the buttons in the cockpit?
These and many other pertinent questions were posed by a collection of young “reporters” at the second annual Abbotsford International Airshow kids press conference on Friday morning.
Ten kids from around the Fraser Valley and the Lower Mainland entered a contest to participate in the event, and get the opportunity to ask anything they want to a panel of airshow performers.
Live footage from the event:
Slideshow by: John Morrow/Abbotsford News