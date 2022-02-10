VIDEO: Signs of life at former Surrey Public Market site in Newton

Crew works on concrete at the former Surrey Public Market site in Newton on Thursday, Feb. 10. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

There are signs of life at the former Surrey Public Market site, in Newton.

On the long-dormant land there, work crews have begun preparing to build townhouses atop the old concrete structure, on King George Boulevard, south of 64 Avenue.

The website for the Creekside Terrace development shows plans for 76 townhomes in seven buildings, with the promise of “West Vancouver style of living” and a rooftop garden.

The project is developed by Ansu Development, with Chysik Project Management’s help.

The public market shut down in the late 1990s, and the building sat empty for close to 20 years before it was torn down in the fall of 2017.

• SURREY NOW & THEN: Public market memories at 64th/King George, and not much more.

During those years, the vacant building attracted rats, squatters, taggers, vandals, “urban explorers” and art photographers alike. For a look inside during that time, check out Jonathan Lee’s photos posted to jonathanreginaldlee.com/surrey-public-market.

The first incarnation of Surrey Public Market was located on 64 Avenue in a quonset hut-type building, previously home to Cloverdale Paint, from 1956 to 1973. By 1990, a new owner/operator built a fancier, more modern structure for the public market about a hundred yards to the south, where the concrete structure still stands.

Nearby, adjacent to White Oak trailer park and Reedville Creek, a house is now surrounded by a blue metal fence, in preparation for apparent demolition.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

CondosdevelopmentHousing