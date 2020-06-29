VIDEO: Search to resume for plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)

Next week, the search will resume for an aircraft that reportedly crashed into the Fraser River on June 6 where it runs past Maple Ridge and Langley.

High water levels in the Fraser River have been hampering the effort, according to Const. Julie Klaussner with Ridge Meadows RCMP, who said Monday, June 29, that another sonar search has been scheduled for next week.

“The conditions on the water are the most problematic at this point with the runoff and speed of the water,” Klaussner said.

“Once water levels have lowered it will be more conducive for searching.”

On Monday, the Transportation Safety Board confirmed it will be conducting a “class 4” investigation, the description the agency applies to investigations involving a “measurable level of effort” such as deployment to the occurrence site or a laboratory project.

An emailed response to Langley Advance Times query by the TSB said class 4 investigations “are limited in scope, and while the final reports may contain limited analysis, they do not contain findings or recommendations.”

Class 4 investigations are generally completed within 220 days, the agency said.

Neither the TSB or the RCMP could say if any parts of the plane have been recovered.

Attempts to locate the plane using its emergency locator transmitter have been unsuccessful so far.

The small aircraft was reported seen by a witness on Saturday afternoon, June 6, flying low above the Fraser River before it went into the water and disappeared from view in the area of 287th Street and Lougheed Highway, according to RCMP.

Later that same day the Boundary Bay Airport reported a small plane with two people on board was overdue.

RCMP say the overdue plane was similar in size and colour to the one seen by the witness.



