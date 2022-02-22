VIDEO: RCMP release footage showing suited-up suspects in Coastal GasLink incident

Houston RCMP have turned to the public to help identify the individuals responsible for the acts of violence and damage done at the Coastal GasLink (CGL) camp near Houston on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, by releasing video footage of the attack.
The footage, obtained by investigators, show several people, some armed with axes, storming the property and attacking a company vehicle while an employee was inside the truck.
The unknown individuals were similarly dressed in what appear to be white hazmat suits, and can be seen swinging axes at the vehicle and spray painting the window. An object also appears to be ignited that according to the RCMP is suspected to be a flare gun. The CGL employees who shot the footage were not physically harmed.
The location is a drill pad site from where CGL wants to drill underneath the Morice River to then run its natural gas pipeline.
It was a location occupied by pipeline protesters for a period last fall until RCMP officers moved in, taking some temporary shelters apart.
The investigation remains ongoing, and access to the area remains controlled at this time to ensure the safety of analysts and investigators, and to preserve evidence at the scene
If you have any information about this or know who the individuals are, you are asked to contact the Houston RCMP at (250) 845-2204.
