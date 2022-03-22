Video footage captured a driver speeding around a corner and crossing over a sidewalk into a front yard on Saturday (March 19) in west Abbotsford. (Screenshot from video)

VIDEO: Speedy sports car drives into Abbotsford yard; police investigating

Driver speeds around corner and crosses sidewalk into front yard

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for help to find a reckless driver who sped around a corner and crossed over a sidewalk into a front yard before driving away.

The incident took place Saturday (March 19) at 7:27 p.m. in the 2600 block of Sunnyside Street in west Abbotsford (west of Clearbrook Road and south of Old Yale Road).

A video clip of the incident shows a driver in a black sports car drift into the opposite lane as they speed through the corner and come to a brief stop along the sidewalk and edge of the residential property.

The driver does not hit any pedestrians or other vehicles.

The person then backs off the property and continues slowly along the road.

A licence plate cannot be seen in the footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd) and provide file number 22-11301.


vhopes@abbynews.com
