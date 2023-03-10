A suspect seen on security cameras stealing purses from victims in Vancouver in January 2023. (VPD handout)

VIDEO: Police look for suspect behind string of purse thefts in Vancouver

At least four instances of thefts in the same area of Vancouver, and police say its the same culprit

Vancouver police are on zeroing in on a suspect they believe is behind a string of purse thefts.

Four thefts have been reported since January – all recorded on security footage as they happened in highly populated business in the downtown core, police said Friday (March 10).

In one instance, the victim placed her purse on the back of her chair while eating at a downtown restaurant near Robson and Nicola streets. When she noticed it was missing, the suspect had fled, police said.

Another victim had her purse snatched after putting it on a table beside her while in a hotel lobby near Waterfront Road and Burrard Street.

The third woman hung her purse under a scarf on the chair beside her before the suspect dropped his backpack on top of her bag and grabbed both bags. He took the victim’s wallet and then put her purse back, security footage shows.

The last victim to make a police report was eating at a busy restaurant on Robson Street when the suspect stole her purse on the bench beside her. It contained a passport, identification and money.

“Sadly, purse thefts are not an uncommon occurrence,” says Const. Tania Visintin.

“We want to make the public aware, and ask them to be more mindful when and where they put down their belongings.”

As investigators look for the suspect, police are also releasing a number of tips to prevent such thefts:

• keep your purse and belongings close to your body so they aren’t easily grabbed

• when in a restaurant or other public area, do not leave your purse draped over the back of your chair

• when shopping, do not leave your purse unattended in the change room or shopping cart

• carry keys and identifying documents in your pocket, so if your purse is stolen thieves won’t have your house keys

• if possible, do not carry large amounts of money with you

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crime

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Flight cancelled in Kelowna after suspect points laser at plane; RCMP issue warning

Just Posted

The award winners were Kamaljit Lehal, Lehal Law Corporation (for Entrepreneur in Small Business), Lesley Jones, EconoWise Sunrooms Patio Covers (Entrepreneur, Large Business), Gurjit Kaur Tiwana, Invictus Law LLP (Professional), Amanda McNally, Peace Arch Hospice Society (Not-for-Profit Leader), Lisa Skakun, Coast Capital Savings (Corporate Leadership), Anamika Sangar, Surrey Schools/Community Schools Partnership (Emerging Leader) and Dr. Jennifer Marchbank, Surrey Pride Society, SFU, Youth 4 A Change (Social Trailblazer). (Photo: Anna Burns)
7 Surrey Women in Business award winners named at sold-out luncheon for 450

Horses and their drivers cruise around the track at Fraser Downs in Cloverdale March 8 as they train for their weekly races. The spring racing season has been running for a few weeks now and Harness Racing B.C. president Kelly MacMillan said things are off to a “terrific start.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Harness racing at Fraser Downs off to ‘terrific start’

The Cloverdale Rodeo Association office is seen in the Alice McKay building in 2021. Allegations the Rodeo’s board failed to act to protect workers and volunteers from harassment were brought to light in a 2021 complaint. Laura Ballance, inset, is the “representative complainant” in the case now that the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has agreed to hear it. In the complaint, Mike MacSorley (inset), former general manager of Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association is named as having allegedly harassed people. (Photo: Malin Jordan. Insets: file photos)
Human rights complaint against Rodeo Association, City of Surrey to proceed

Kam Grewal, City of Surrey's general manager of finance. (File photo)
Surrey finance manager says city staff weren’t involved with SPS contract negotiations

Pop-up banner image