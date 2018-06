Part of 80 such protests announced across Canada today

A group of protesters are staging a protest outside of South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg’s office.

They are part of 80 such protests expected to take place at MPs’ offices across Canada today against the Trudeau government’s decision to buy the Kinder Morgan pipeline for $4.5 billion.

The group announced it plans to deliver petitions signed by 265,000 people opposed to the purchase, as part of a “National Day of Action to Stop the Kinder Morgan Buyout.”

