Traffic was affected in the area in front of West Gate mall. (THE NEWS)

VIDEO: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in west Maple Ridge

Car with smash windshield in westbound lane of Lougheed Highway.

  • May. 12, 2018 8:45 a.m.
  • News

Multiple RCMP vehicles were called to west Maple Ridge at around 5 p.m. Friday after reports of a pedestrian hit.

They arrived to find a pedestrian on the ground having been hit by a vehicle in the westbound curb lane 100 metre prior to the intersection, according to a report.

A black car in a westbound lane of Lougheed Highway had a smashed windshield as officers interviewed witnesses in the area of 203th Street, in front of West Gate Centre.

There was also visible blood on the road.

An air ambulance took the pedestrian to Royal Columbian Hospital. Traffic was affected between 203rd and 207th streets as police vehicles block lanes while investigating.

