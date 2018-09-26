VIDEO: One year later, a billboard goes up to find Abbotsford woman who disappeared in Langley

Police say Kristina Ward was spotted in Surrey

Family members have put up a billboard in an effort to locate Kristina Ward, who was last seen in Surrey. Supplied

A year after Kristina Ward went missing in Langley, her family has installed a billboard appealing for help at her last known location.

The sign went up near 144 Street and 104 Avenue in Surrey, where a video recorded Ward walking with a man pushing a bike on Sept. 27 of last year, two days after she was reported missing in Langley.

The video was recorded some time between 7:50 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said the man seen in the video has yet to be identified and investigators are “eager” to speak with him.

While the video was taken from quite a distance, someone may be familiar with the “gait or mannerisms of the male walking with Kristina,” Largy said.

Sept. 27 also marked the last time Kristina used her cellphone or accessed her bank accounts.

Kristina is now 21 years old and is described as 5’5”, 130 lbs. with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators have received several tips relating to Kristina but none have proven fruitful, RCMP said.

Kristina’s mother, Lee Anne Ward issued an appeal to the public.

“All information is very important to the police in finding the whereabouts of our child,” Ward said.

“Even the smallest information one may consider as not of any importance may very well be the vital tip.”

When her disappearance was first reported, police described Kristina as “very naive.”

Her grandmother, Geraldine Silva, told a Langley RCMP press briefing that while her granddaughter is an adult, mentally she varies between the age of 12 and 16.

“She needs daily medication and it could be devastating to her without it,” Silva said.

“She can seizure and be in a catatonic state. She is vulnerable and she was lonely.”

Kristina lives in Abbotsford with her parents but was known to frequent Langley City’s downtown core and make visits to local homeless camps.

Her mother said she was just learning how to use transit at the time of her disappearance.

Kristina was reported missing to Abbotsford Police on Sept. 25, 2017.

Anyone with information that might assist police in locating Kristina Ward is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

To remain anonymous, call BC Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit the Crimestoppers website.

A video camera captured the last known image of Kristina Ward on Sept. 27. Courtesy RCMP