A man on a bike was seen groping a teenager on Williams Street on security video on Sept. 16, 2020 recorded by local resident Rob Iezzi. (YouTube)

VIDEO: Mounties looking to catch Chilliwack bike-riding teen groper

Man caught on video slapping the backside of girl near CSS riding a bicycle

Chilliwack RCMP are looking for help identifying a man seen on home security footage groping a girl on the street last week.

The video footage posted on YouTube shows two young women walking north on the east side of Williams near Chilliwack Secondary School when a man wearing a backwards baseball hat, a blue shirt and riding a red bike comes up behind the girls and is seen to slap or grab the buttocks of one of them.

The incident happened at around 12:15 on Sept. 16 and was captured on security cameras by the resident at the corner of Williams Street and Reece Avenue.

Rob Iezzi’s videos from his security cameras at his house have become somewhat famous in Chilliwack. Iezzi’s videos of odd, illegal and dangerous activity posted on YouTube have been shared widely over the years.

• READ MORE: A year in review from Chilliwack’s most infamous intersection

• READ MORE: VIDEO: Teen bear-spray incident caught on camera near Chilliwack secondary

Chilliwack RCMP issued a press release about the incident on Friday, Sept. 25, and say the suspect is described as a man in his mid-30s wearing a blue shirt, shorts and a hat.

“As the RCMP continue to pursue our investigation we reaching out for the public’s assistance to identify the man in the photo,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said. “RCMP have not received any similar incidents. We are concerned and take the safety of everyone especially our children seriously.”

RCMP urge anyone with information to identify the individual to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@TheProgress
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

assaultRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue
Next story
B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP seek dash-cam footage after man injured in ‘targeted’ shooting

Police say they are holding a home in the 5900-block of 180th Street

Father hopes journey to aviation-safety program inspires hope

Former South Surrey resident Greg Sewell hasn’t given up on quest to mandate older-plane retrofits

PHOTOS: Shots fired in Cloverdale Thursday night

Police say nobody was hurt after shooting at 19000-block of 64 Avenue

White Rock writer in running for $6,000 accolade

Joseph Kakwinokanasum to learn Oct. 1 if his story, Ray Says, wins CBC Nonfiction Prize

Surrey Fire Service responds to fire at Whalley house

Crews closed 132nd Street for a period

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

World Sikh Organization of Canada said taking Sikh officers off the front lines constitutes discrimination

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Liberals reach deal with NDP on COVID-19 aid bill, likely averting election

NDP and the Liberals have reached an agreement on COVID-19 sick-leave

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

VIDEO: Mounties looking to catch Chilliwack bike-riding teen groper

Man caught on video slapping the backside of girl near CSS riding a bicycle

Money laundering inquiry delayed over of B.C. election: commissioner

Austin Cullen says the hearings will start again on Oct. 26

2 British Columbians arrested, 3 at large in massive Alberta drug bust

Eight people are facing 33 charges in what police have dubbed Project Incumbent

Most Read