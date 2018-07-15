VIDEO: Man climbs crane in Abbotsford

Police, fire called to deal with climber last night

A man decided to climb a large crane last night in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services were called to assist the Abbotsford Police Department with a possible intoxicated man that was hanging from a large crane on Gladwin Road at around 10 p.m. last night.

When they arrived they found a man eight to 10 stories up climbing around the outside of the crane and listening to music.At one point the man hung upside down on the outside of the crane.

The man eventually slid down to the ground and tried to run. Police deployed pepper spray and bean bag rounds. AFRS members decontaminated the man and he was taken to hospital for evaluation.

More to come.

Previous story
Almost every part of Canada’s largest national park deteriorating: federal study

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Tour de White Rock kicks off

Races take place this evening and tomorrow morning

PLAY BALL: Canada Cup takes over South Surrey diamonds

Games to be played all weekend

It’s about to get hot: Special weather statement issued for Lower Mainland

Temperatures expected to rise and stick around till next week, Environment Canada forecasts

Delta’s OWL Society to pair raptors and yoga

The two-class fundraiser allows participants to do yoga while being watched by birds of prey

Highway crashes double in Fraser Valley, truck traffic also up steeply

Unclear if doubling of Fraser Valley highway crashes is linked to spike in truck traffic

France doubles up Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

Played in Moscow Russia, latest Fifa World Cup marks the highest scoring final since 1966

VIDEO: Man climbs crane in Abbotsford

Police, fire called to deal with climber last night

VIDEO: Langley City legendary water fight was a soaking good time

And perfectly timed for a hot weather warning

B.C. VIEWS: Making private health care illegal again

Adrian Dix battles to maintain Cuba-style medical monopoly

Almost every part of Canada’s largest national park deteriorating: federal study

Drawing on decades of research — the report lists 50 pages of citations

Activists protest outside Kinder Morgan terminal in kayaks, canoes

Tsleil-Waututh elder Ta’ah Amy George led the water ceremony from a traditional Coast Salish canoe

Canadian soccer fans brace for World Cup final between France, Croatia

First ever final for the Croatians, while it’s France’s third, going into match as betting favourite

B.C. Lions claw their way back to score 20-17 victory over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Bombers, who beat the Lions 41-19 last week in Edmonton, fell to 2-3 with the loss

High winds, lack of rain suggest no breaks in sight for B.C. wildfire season

There were 11 new wildfires across the province over 24 hours, BC Wildfire Service officials say

Most Read