Langley RCMP are investigating a shooting at a shopping centre in the 6300 block of 200th Street. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Lower Mainland shopping centre shooting leaves man in grave condition

Police were called Friday evening to a complex in Langley and say the shooting is targeted

Langley RCMP are investigating a Friday evening shooting near a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant that has left one man in grave condition.

The police were called at about 9:35 p.m. on Feb. 7 to the parking lot of Langley Crossing Shopping Centre in the 6300 block of 200th Street for a report of a shooting, explained Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“Upon police attendance, an adult male victim was located in located suffering from what appear to be gunshot wounds,” she said.

He was taken to hospital in grave condition. According to a witness on scene while removing the victim from the vehicle his foot came off the brake and the vehicle, which was still in drive, began to lurch forward nearly injuring several first responders and bystanders. BCAS quickly loaded the victim into an ambulance for transport to hospital. He appeared to be suffering from serious gunshot wounds to the head, the witness said.

[Story continues below video]

“Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act,” Largy noted.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time.

“Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase, no further information will be provided at this time,” she said.

The RCMP would like to hear from anyone with information on this crime. People can contact the detachment at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Langley RCMP are investigating a shooting at a shopping centre in the 6300 block of 200th Street. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Engaging youth key to sustainable future in agriculture, says B.C. teacher

Just Posted

Student artworks on display at Museum of Surrey until Feb. 18

High school artists shine in ‘Secondary Visual Arts Exhibition’

Surrey stops fining Uber drivers, McCallum says ‘time to move on’

A B.C. Supreme Court judge on Friday ordered Surrey to stop ticketing Uber drivers

Surrey road survey says 92.9% of respondents drove own vehicle to work, only 1.8% walk

SBOT says ‘all major’ infrastructure projects should be planned ‘well in advance of increased demand’

Outdoor skating rink opens at Surrey mall

Bring your own skates or rent some with proceeds going to the Surrey Hospital Foundation

B.C. judge orders City of Surrey to stop ticketing Uber drivers

The city had been issuing $500 tickets to drivers

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

VIDEO: Lower Mainland shopping centre shooting leaves man in grave condition

Police were called Friday evening to a complex in Langley and say the shooting is targeted

Province increases security at Sooke park after three men swept away by river

Three men killed when accessing the park due to heavy rains, flooding

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

VIDEO: Four arrested in northern B.C. as RCMP continues to enforce pipeline court order

Wet’suwet’en member says Mounties removed gates at Gidimt’en checkpoint

First ride-hailing company approved to operate across all of B.C.

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to to operate province-wide

Waterskiing squirrel irks environmentalists at Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, an eastern grey squirrel, is a featured attractions at this year’s Vancouver International Boat Show

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

COLUMN: Upset about home prices or over-development? Blame Port Moody (and these other cities)

As Lower Mainland was beset by lack of housing, a handful of cities saw growth slow in recent years

Most Read