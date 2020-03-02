Fort Langley resident Spencer Ferenbacher spent a month in quarantine, two weeks aboard a cruise ship, then two weeks at U.S. air force base (Spencer Ferenbacher/special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley man finally freed from quarantine looking forward to ‘nice, cold beer’

Spencer Ferenbacher plans to celebrate at his favourite restaurant

If all goes well, Spencer Ferenbacher will be home in Fort Langley by Wednesday, March 4, ending a long quarantine that began aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship and ended at a U.S. military base in California.

“It will be a whole month, to the day,” Fehrenbacher told the Langley Advance Times Sunday, the night before he was to be released from Travis Air Force Base in Sacramento.

“I am very ready to get out.”

His most recent test at the base found him to be free of the Covid-19 virus, which has killed roughly 3,000 people and sickened tens of thousands since it began spreading.

Fehrenbacher, who has American citizenship, was flown out by a U.S. military plane along with other U.S. citziens from the Diamond Princess, after it was quarantined in Japan.

In a video he posted to the non-profit Ruptly video news agency, Fehrenbacher described a “very long flight, full of people coughing, full of people wearing haz-mat suits,” calling it “scary.”

As of Sunday, at least six people from the ship had died and more than 700 of the 3,711 aboard had contracted the virus.

READ ALSO: Fort Langley man released from quarantined cruise ship in Japan

At the air force base, the Diamond Princess passengers spent their quarantine at the “Air Force Inns,” what appeared to be a hotel complex for non-military visitors.

The accommodations were comfortable and the food was “surprisingly” good, Fehrenbacher noted, but he was looking forward to resuming life in Fort Langley.

“Hearing the trains every 20, 25 minutes and that British Columbia rain,” he recounted.

He won’t miss the early morning knocks on the door of his room, where he would have to put on a breathing mask and present himself to be tested.

READ ALSO: B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

Fehrenbacher may have avoided getting the virus because he used boiling water to sterilize the plate and cutlery handled by the ship staff who delivered meals to people confined to their cabins.

Via phone, a friend had insisted Spencer use hand sanitizer to prevent viral contamination of plates and utensils, but he opted to use the electric kettle in the room instead.

As it turned out, a number of ship’s crew, possibly including food handlers, came down with the virus.

Another decision that may have helped Fehrenbacher avoid the virus was declining to take part in the irregularly scheduled hour- to hour-and-half-long breaks with other ship passengers.

He gave the break a pass because he happened to have a cabin with a balcony.

Later, he read that the precautions, that were supposed to be in place to prevent the virus spreading during those breaks, broke down over time and were not being followed, with some people taking part while they had a fever and others failing to keep the required minimum distance of six from other passengers while walking on the ship deck.

Fehrenbacher isn’t sure if those decisions made a difference, but he was looking forward to a time when he didn’t have to make those kinds of calculations,.

It amounts to a near-constant state of “cautious anxiety,” he explained.

“If you get a cough, you wonder, ‘am I still healthy?’ ‘That time I cleared my throat, is that normal?’”

“I think that I might have spotted a couple more patches of grey hair,” he commented.

He was going to be travelling with his father, Scott Fehrenbacher, who arrived in Sacramento the day before Spencer was due to be discharged.

Because they couldn’t book a flight back until Wednesday, Scott and Spencer were planning to spend two days hanging out in Sacramento.

Then, once he is back in Fort Langley, Spencer intends to celebrate with his favourite meal.

“A nice, cold beer, and a chicken sandwich, with yam fries, at the Trading Post Eatery.”


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFort LangleyLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Fort Langley resident Spencer Ferenbacher spent a month in quarantine, two weeks aboard a cruise ship, then two weeks at U.S. air force base (Spencer Ferenbacher/special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed
Next story
Driver gets $109 ticket after truck with TV-sized advertisements seen in Victoria

Just Posted

Accused West Kelowna murderer didn’t know what homicide was: Mountie

Tejwant Danjou is facing second-degree murder charges for the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu

‘Very excited’ Frank Hurt Hornets at basketball provincials for first time in 28 years

Four Surrey teams begin battle Wednesday at Langley Events Centre

UPDATE: SFU reviewing security measures after data breach exposes personal information

Students, staff, faculty, retirees and alumni all affected

Arctic exhibition set for Museum of Surrey

New show in Cloverdale ‘explores how we’re all connected to the Arctic’

George Canyon coming to Cloverdale for special concert at 2020 rodeo

Show tickets on sale Friday, March 6

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

VIDEO: Langley man finally freed from quarantine looking forward to ‘nice, cold beer’

Spencer Ferenbacher plans to celebrate at his favourite restaurant

Man, 25, dies after being hit by a semi in Vancouver Island workplace incident

RCMP responded to a sudden workplace death at Sysco in Langford around 4 a.m.

Work to resume on northern B.C. pipeline as B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en reach tentative deal

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Driver gets $109 ticket after truck with TV-sized advertisements seen in Victoria

The MVA has restrictions on illuminated signs to minimize distracted driving

Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

X-Site Energy says it regrets pain caused by decal, adds organizational changes have been made

Most Read