VIDEO: Langley City and Surrey firefighters work together to battle industrial fire

Blaze on Surrey-Langley border took several hours to completely extinguish

Firefighters from Langley City and Surrey worked togther to quell an industrial blaze. Photo by Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services

It took Langley City and Surrey firefighters several hours to to fully extinguish a fire in an industrial paint supply business on the Langley-Surey border.

Around 4:30pm Saturday afternoon, Langley City fire crews responded to reports of a fire near 196 Street and 56 Avenue.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from a large warehouse in the 19500 block of 56 Ave on the Surrey side of the Langley-Surrey border.

Langley City crews began to investigate the fire and requested Surrey Fire to attend.

Crews remained on scene for several hours working to fully extinguish the fire.

While traffic was not affected, acrid smoke was blowing across 196 during the incident.

It is not known exactly what was burning inside the warehouse or what the cause of the fire was.