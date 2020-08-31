Firefighters battle a blaze at Ace Building Centre in Port Kells on Monday, Aug. 31. (Photo by Matthew Hanrahan)

Port Kells

Ace Building Centre destroyed as firefighters battle two blazes in Surrey’s Port Kells

Ace operator tells ‘Now-Leader’ he suspects arson; home also catches fire nearby

Firefighters fought two blazes in the Port Kells area of Surrey Monday afternoon.

Steve Serbic, Surrey Fire Service assistant chief of operations, confirmed there were two active files in Port Kells.

The first, he said, is the two-storey, 20,000 square-foot Port Kells Ace Building Centre (18981 88th Ave.). Serbic said the building is a total loss after 26 firefighters out of 11 trucks battled the 2nd alarm fire.

Nobody was injured.

(Story continues below)

Reached on the store phone line, a man who identified himself as Bill said he was the store operator.

“It’s gone – it’s the whole building, right. It’s all dried wood. That place is like a barbecue, it’s just went up,” Bill said.

“It’s just the hardware store on fire here. I leased it, and it got sold and somebody bought it and we were getting out. We were in the midst of packing, taking the signs down and all that.”

Bill said he leased the space for the past five years, but the building has been around “for a long time.”

“The guy I bought it off had it since 1975 but it’s been here since before then. It’s almost a heritage building, a one-of-a-kind building,” said Bill, who declined to give his last name.

“I’m not sure what started it, but I think it’s definitely arson because someone was seen here.”

Bill said he wasn’t at the scene when the fire started.

“I was on the highway, because one of our trucks broke down, and I got a call from an employee saying someone came and knocked on the door saying, ‘There’s a fire upstairs, you better get out of the place.’”

“It’s one of the saddest things, and we have some memories in there. Lots of people from the area shopped here and we got to know them. Some of our personal stuff is in there, my kids stuff, because some of that was stored in here. That’s the worst part.”

Meanwhile, in the same area, a house caught fire in Port Kells on 88th Avenue near Harvie Road. A video on Twitter shows flames shooting out of the balcony above the garage. Firefighters were not yet on scene.

Serbic had no details to report about the house fire.

More to come.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
fire

A house burns in Port Kells area of Surrey on Monday, Aug. 31. (Screen grab from Twitter video @Tanya.Scai)

