Workers get the first-ever Harbour Air all-electric seaplane ready for flight. (YouTube)

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane

If you look up to the skies over Richmond next week, you might just see a record-breaking flight.

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane. The plane, a six-passenger DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver, will be retrofitted with a 750 horsepower all-electric magni500 propulsion system.

The plane is scheduled to lunch for its test flight from the Vancouver International Airport South Terminal on Dec. 11. In a statement, the company said finished installing the batteries, tested the electronic systems, installed wings and rigged up flight controls as well as running a full-power test run on the ground.

Harbour Air, which flies to the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Whistler, Seattle and the Sunshine Coast, became the first airline in North America to go carbon-neutral by buying carbon offsets in 2007.

READ MORE: Harbour Air to convert to all-electric seaplanes

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
15-year-old Surrey girl found safe
Next story
Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

Just Posted

One man killed, another wounded in overnight shooting in Surrey

Shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, in the 13600-block of 114th Avenue in Surrey

‘A Christmas Carol’ reading in Surrey by Naked Stage actors

Dickens classic done in ‘readers theatre’ style in Newton from Dec. 6 to 8

Surrey Eagles win twice on BCHL weekend road trip

Team also bolsterd blue line with pair of trades for defencemen

Both senior and junior varsity Panthers fall short in provincial championship game

Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir loses junior game to Mt. Douglas and senior game to Vancouver College

Christmas films return to Cloverdale’s Clova Theatre

Crossridge Church once again opening its doors for a little movie magic

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane

$50 million available for rural B.C. high-speed internet projects

Largest ever intake of the Connecting British Columbia program

Husky Energy confirms 370 job cuts as it trims spending by $500 million

Calgary-based company is cutting 2020-21 capital spending

B.C. mom charged with abducting child to face trial in U.K. this week

Saanich officer says Jersey crown counsel doesn’t support extraditing Lauren Etchells back to Canada

‘Loss for words’: Injured Bronco shocked, excited over effect of spinal surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down, isn’t expecting a cure

Premiers meet outside Toronto, try to find consensus on dealing with Ottawa

The federal election campaign laid bare some regional division

Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States

Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Edmonton avenges Saturday loss to Vancouver

Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

Three other vehicles were hit as a result of the initial crash

Most Read