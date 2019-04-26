VIDEO: ‘Extensive’ damage to Surrey home after fire

One person in the home at time of fire, but no injuries reported: battalion chief

There is “extensive” damage to a Guildford home following a fire Friday morning (April 26), says battalion chief Reo Jerome.

Jerome said crews were called to the fire, located in the 15800-block of 101A Avenue, at 9:37 a.m.

A Black Press freelancer on scene said flames were “shooting from the front of a duplex” and there was “heavy smoke.”

Jerome said there was one person in the home at the time, but there were no injuries reported.

“Her husband and kids were not there and she noticed the fire in her house and got out,” said Jerome. “There’s extensive fire damage to the home, to the upstairs of the residence.”

Crews were still on scene as of 11 a.m., trying to determine the cause, Jerome said.

Jerome said it was a two-alarm fire and 22 firefighters responded to the call.