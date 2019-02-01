VIDEO: Crews rescue small dog from North Delta house fire

Delta firefighters tend to a French bulldog that suffered heavy smoke inhalation in a house fire on Lyon Road on Friday morning (Feb. 1). (City of Delta/Twitter photo)

Firefighters rescued a small dog from a blaze in North Delta Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to 10943 Lyon Rd. around 10 a.m. on Feb. 1, where they found fire coming through the roof of the house and heavy smoke in the area. Delta Fire chief Brad Wilson said a male occupant of the house was awaiting crews after getting himself out when he heard the smoke detectors go off. Wilson said the man had no obvious injuries but was still taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

"Smoke detectors save lives for sure," Wilson said, adding the person informed firefighters that there may another person in the house.

“Smoke detectors save lives for sure,” Wilson said, adding the person informed firefighters that there may another person in the house.

Wilson confirmed that crews found no one else in the house, however, when firefighters checked the basement they found a French bulldog in a kennel suffering from heavy smoke inhalation.

“They removed the dog and used our pet masks that we carry on our trucks to treat the dog,” he recalled.

After being tended to by firefighters and paramedics, the dog was then taken to a local animal hospital by police officers on the scene.

Delta Police Department public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said the dog’s condition is not known at this time and the owner has been notified of the dog’s whereabouts.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.



Emergency crews responded to a house fire on Lyon Road on North Delta on Friday morning (Feb. 1), and found a French bulldog that needed treatment for smoke inhalation. DPD officers took the dog to an animal hospital after firefighters tended to it. (Shane MacKichan photo)

