VIDEO: Crash brings freeway traffic to a standstill through Aldergrove

At least one person was airlifted to hospital after what was reportedly the second crash of the day

  • Aug. 31, 2019 9:00 p.m.
  • News

At least on person had to be extracted from a vehicle after a serious crash shut down the Trans-Canada Highway through Aldergrove late Saturday afternoon.

Details are still sketchy, but it appears there was a multi-vehicle crash in the 25500-block of the highway that saw one person airlifted to hospital, and multiple other ground ambulances called into the scene. Condition and numbers of patients is unclear at this time.

The accident was reported about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lane of the freeway, a witness reported, noting that section of the highway was completely blocked for nearly an hour while emergency crews – including Township of Langley firefighters – worked to free the victims.

A minivan could be seen in the ditch, and a sedan with front end damage was visible further ahead, the witness explained.

A single lane of traffic was allowed to get by shortly after, but the backup took hours to clear.

There was at least one other crash, earlier in the day, in the same area that had traffic snarled on the long weekend.

• Stay tuned for more details as they come available

 

Trans-Canada Highway through Aldergrove was closed in both directions for about an hour on Saturday, following a serious crash. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)

