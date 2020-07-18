Screenshot from B.C. Conservation video.

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net in Abbotsford

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Mill Lake

After a Canadian Goose became trapped in a fishing net in Abbotsford’s Mill Lake, a B.C. conservation officer went for a dip among the lily pads.

The officer tied himself off to the boardwalk surrounding Mill Lake and swam out to the goose on July 17.

The birds legs and back were entangled in the net, so the officer cut the exhausted bird free to the cheers of the crowd.

It is illegal to fish with nets of any kind in B.C.’s freshwater bodies, according B.C.’s Freshwater Fishing Regulations.

RELATED: Camper in Fraser Valley fined after leaving meat out to defrost in area where bears are

abbotsfordCanada GooseConservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘You can’t just shoot a man and walk away,’ says mom of South Surrey man killed by police in 2015

Just Posted

VIDEO: Fire guts Langley City apartment building

Residents fled flames just before 6 p.m.

‘You can’t just shoot a man and walk away,’ says mom of South Surrey man killed by police in 2015

Jennifer Brooks joins call for changes to Family Compensation Act

Man, who posed as modelling agent, charged with sexual assault: Surrey RCMP

Police say Kashif Ramzan, 40, allegedly operated three agencies

Fire guts Surrey house

Blaze was at a house near 76th Avenue and 184th Street

Surrey RCMP say man found dead after being reported missing in June

Police say ‘foul play is not suspected’ in Aaron Knorr’s death

28 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. including baby in neonatal intensive care unit

Health officials announce outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital, a case at Site C Dam, more cases in Kelowna

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net in Abbotsford

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Mill Lake

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

Vancouver Island firefighter dies at scene of barn blaze

The volunteer firefighter suffered a medical emergency after arriving to assist

Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts turns digital for fifth anniversary

The festival celebrates South Asian artists and performers

Last COVID-19 care home outbreak in Fraser Health declared over

Maple Hill long-term care facility in Langley was deemed COVID-free on Friday

Strong season but no market for B.C.’s spot prawn fishers

Sector hopefull low prices will catch the eye of local prawn lovers

Northern B.C. woman finds apple with split personality

The Pink Lady apple is perfectly half red, half yellow as if painted

Most Read