VIDEO: Chilliwack firefighters battle barn fire near Fraser River

Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Carey Road on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Carey Road on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Carey Road on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Carey Road on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Carey Road on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Carey Road on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Carey Road on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Carey Road on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Carey Road on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Carey Road on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Carey Road on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Carey Road on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Carey Road on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Carey Road on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Carey Road on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Carey Road on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack fire crews battled a barn fire on Carey Road in a rural area of the city near the Fraser River early afternoon on Wednesday.

Crews several halls were dispatched just before noon, and a econd alarm was issued shortly after noon on April 13.

When the first crew arrived there was a report of a double decker chicken barn half involved with heavy smoke and flame visible.

Firefighters were looking to protect adjacent buildings from the fire.

There was no word immediately if there were animals in the barn at the time.

Visit www.theprogress.com for more details if they become available.

READ MORE: UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Chickens killed in fire that destroyed Chilliwack barn Tuesday

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newschilliwackfire

Previous story
Okanagan winery’s 2021 vintage ruined by wildfire smoke
Next story
174 British Columbians – 6 under the age of 19 – died of toxic drug poisonings in February

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice. (File photo)
Pritpal Singh’s killer sentenced to 12 years for Surrey shooting

A Challenger Baseball player rounds a base during game play in 2019. After a two-year COVID-caused break, Challenger Baseball is starting again May 8, but division coordinator Jeff Sandes says the program is in dire need of volunteers. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cloverdale’s Challenger Baseball program in urgent need of volunteers

Among politicians present to offer congratulations and participate in the ribbon cutting April 13 were (left to right) Surrey Couns. Brenda Locke, Allison Patton and Linda Annis, Surrey White Rock MP Kerry Lynne Findlay, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, B.C. Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation Bruce Ralston and Surrey-Guildford MLA Garry Begg. Cutting the ribbon is
Walmart opens 300,000-square-foot South Surrey distribution centre

Three loaded handguns and a stun gun were seized by BC RCMP Federal Policing Border Integrity officers near the Douglas border on March 31, 2022. (RCMP photos)
Ammunition, stun gun seized following arrest near South Surrey border