VIDEO: Chicken barn destroyed in large fire on Chilliwack property; 2nd blaze since 2020

Firefighters couldn’t save anything as barn burned to the ground in under an hour

A chicken barn in Rosedale on the east side of Chilliwack burned to the ground Tuesday morning.

Chilliwack Fire Department crews responded to the fully involved barn fire shortly after 10:30 a.m. on July 27.

Flames and smoke were already billowing from more than one building at Castleman Road near Standeven Road when crews arrived.

(See below for more photos.)

Roads in the area were blocked as bystanders watcheed the blaze from a distance.

This barns that burned to the ground were brand new, as they were at the same address of a fire that destroyed the previous chicken barns on Aug. 7, 2020.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, but by noon the structure was destroyed and fire crews were mopping up the scene.

See www.theprogress.com for more details as they become available.

READ MORE: Chilliwack chicken barn destroyed by fire

RELATED: 6,000 chickens lost in Chilliwack barn fire

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

chilliwackfire

Smoke and flames can be seen billowing from a barn fire on Castleman Road in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)