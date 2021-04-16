A man holds a child while speaking with RCMP following an erratic driving incident on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Friday, April 16, 2021. The child and a woman (but not this man) were in this Jeep Grand Cherokee which hit a barrier and a parked car on Highway 1 and continued driving. The vehicle finally exited the highway at Yale Road West and came to a stop. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A man holds a child while speaking with RCMP following an erratic driving incident on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Friday, April 16, 2021. The child and a woman (but not this man) were in this Jeep Grand Cherokee which hit a barrier and a parked car on Highway 1 and continued driving. The vehicle finally exited the highway at Yale Road West and came to a stop. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Video captures woman driving erratically with child after hitting barrier, car on Hwy 1 in Chilliwack

Smoke seen coming from SUV as it continues to travel eastbound of shoulder of highway

An erratic driver with a young child in the vehicle is lucky no one was seriously injured after she hit a barrier and a parked car on Highway 1 in Chilliwack and continued driving on Friday.

Part of the April 16 incident was caught on video by Chilliwack resident Joseph de Montigny.

He was travelling eastbound on the highway when he noticed the black Jeep Grand Cherokee in front of him was weaving back and forth and tailgating, so he decided to follow the vehicle and shoot video.

After the female driver of the SUV hit a barrier on the highway, smoke could be seen coming from the passenger side of the vehicle.

She then exited the highway at Yale Road West only to get right back on.

Traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes due to road construction a couple kilometres down the road, but that didn’t stop her from slowing down. The SUV was then seen driving on the right shoulder of Highway 1, passing vehicles.

The SUV also hit a car that was parked on the shoulder of the highway, but the driver continued on.

She finally exited the highway at Lickman Road where she went south, then through the roundabout and onto Yale Road West before stopping on the side of the road.

When The Progress arrived on scene, a man was seen holding small child with a pacifier. According to de Montigny, the man was not in the Jeep Grand Cherokee – he drove a different vehicle to the scene and claimed to know the woman in the vehicle.

It is unknown if anyone else was in the SUV aside from the woman and child.

The child was not seriously injured, but paramedics were called to come to the scene and check on them, according to firefighters.

A member of the Chilliwack Fire Department handed the child a stuffed Dalmatian toy following the incident.

A man holds a child following an erratic driving incident on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Friday, April 16, 2021. The child and a woman (but not this man) were in this Jeep Grand Cherokee which hit a barrier and a parked car on Highway 1 and continued driving. The vehicle finally exited the highway at Yale Road West and came to a stop. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A man holds a child following an erratic driving incident on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Friday, April 16, 2021. The child and a woman (but not this man) were in this Jeep Grand Cherokee which hit a barrier and a parked car on Highway 1 and continued driving. The vehicle finally exited the highway at Yale Road West and came to a stop. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The driver of this Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving erratically with a young child inside on Highway 1 eastbound. After hitting a barrier and a parked car, the driver finally exited the highway at Yale Road West and came to a stop. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The driver of this Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving erratically with a young child inside on Highway 1 eastbound. After hitting a barrier and a parked car, the driver finally exited the highway at Yale Road West and came to a stop. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A member of the Chilliwack Fire Department hands a child a stuffed Dalmatian toy following an erratic driving incident on Highway 1 on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A member of the Chilliwack Fire Department hands a child a stuffed Dalmatian toy following an erratic driving incident on Highway 1 on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

RELATED: Caught on video: Taxi driver uses bike lane in downtown Vancouver

RELATED: VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

trans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘A lot of instability’: B.C. restaurants in layoff limbo
Next story
New campgrounds coming to B.C. parks as part of $83M provincial boost

Just Posted

A horse and driver cruise around the track at Fraser Downs in Cloverdale Sept. 14, 2020 amid smoke from U.S. forest fires. Harness Racing B.C. announced it’s halting the spring season two weeks early because of a lack of money and says racing won’t continue in September without and influx of cash. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Harness racing suspended at Fraser Downs

Spring season ends early, 135 workers out of jobs

A woman crosses 176th Street in Cloverdale April 12, 2021. 176th will not host Cloverdale Market Days this year as the popular street fest is just the latest casualty in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Market Days cancelled again

Organizer says popular street fest will return in 2022

Lord Tweedsmuir’s Tremmel States-Jones jumps a player and the goal line to score a touchdown against the Kelowna Owls in 2019. The face of high school football, along with a majority of other high school sports, could significantly change if a new governance proposal is passed at the B.C. School Sports AGM May 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Power struggle: New governance model proposed for B.C. high school sports

Most commissions against new model; BCSS and its board in favour

Surrey city Councillor Brenda Locke. (File photo)
Surrey councillor trying to get policing referendum on the table, again

‘I’m sending it back for clarification,’ mayor decides

A simulation lab at Surrey Memorial Hospital has been helping healthcare professionals train during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Memorial Hospital’s simulation lab trains professionals during COVID-19 pandemic

Surrey Hospitals Foundation contributing $100K toward new technologies

Rainbow trouts thrashing with life as they’re about to be transferred to the largest lake of their lives, even though it’s pretty small. These rainbows have a blue tinge because they matched the blue of their hatchery pen, but soon they’ll take on the green-browns of their new home at Lookout Lake. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
VIDEO: B.C. lake stocked with hatchery trout to delight of a seniors fishing club

The Cherish Trout Scouts made plans to come back fishing soon

The female driver of this Jeep Grand Cherokee (right) was driving erratically with a young child inside on Highway 1 eastbound. After hitting a barrier and a parked car, she finally exited the highway at Yale Road West and came to a stop. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Video captures woman driving erratically with child after hitting barrier, car on Hwy 1 in Chilliwack

Smoke seen coming from SUV as it continues to travel eastbound of shoulder of highway

Former Pitt Meadows city councillor David Murray was convicted of sex assault, and is now being sued by the victim. (files)
Former Pitt Meadows city councillor sued for sex assault

David Murray was convicted in 2017 of sexually assaulting a teen 25 years earlier

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Police Const. Deepak Sood is under review by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. after making comments to a harm reduction advocate Sunday, April 11. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Vancouver officer convicted of uttering threats under watchdog review again

Const. Deepak Sood was recorded Sunday saying ‘I’ll smack you’ and ‘go back to selling drugs’ to a harm reduction advocate

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate persists, 1,005 new cases Friday

Hospitalization up to 425, six more virus-related deaths

The Nautical Dog Cafe at Skaha marina is getting its patio ready in hopes Mother Nature will provide where provincial restrictions have taken away indoor dining. (Facebook)
‘A lot of instability’: B.C. restaurants in layoff limbo

As COVID-19 cases stay high, restaurants in British Columbia are closed to indoor dining

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Expectations high as Trudeau Liberals get ready to unveil first pandemic budget

The Liberals will look to thread an economic needle with Monday’s budget

Since April 4, 38 flights with COVID-19 cases have departed from Vancouver International Airport, while 23 arrived. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Vancouver the largest source of domestic flights with COVID-19 cases: data

This month alone, 38 flights with COVID-19 cases have departed from Vancouver International Airport, while 23 arrived

Most Read