Video captures woman driving erratically with child after hitting barrier, car on Hwy 1 in Chilliwack

A man holds a child while speaking with RCMP following an erratic driving incident on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Friday, April 16, 2021. The child and a woman (but not this man) were in this Jeep Grand Cherokee which hit a barrier and a parked car on Highway 1 and continued driving. The vehicle finally exited the highway at Yale Road West and came to a stop. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

An erratic driver with a young child in the vehicle is lucky no one was seriously injured after she hit a barrier and a parked car on Highway 1 in Chilliwack and continued driving on Friday.

Part of the April 16 incident was caught on video by Chilliwack resident Joseph de Montigny.

He was travelling eastbound on the highway when he noticed the black Jeep Grand Cherokee in front of him was weaving back and forth and tailgating, so he decided to follow the vehicle and shoot video.

After the female driver of the SUV hit a barrier on the highway, smoke could be seen coming from the passenger side of the vehicle.

She then exited the highway at Yale Road West only to get right back on.

Traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes due to road construction a couple kilometres down the road, but that didn’t stop her from slowing down. The SUV was then seen driving on the right shoulder of Highway 1, passing vehicles.

The SUV also hit a car that was parked on the shoulder of the highway, but the driver continued on.

She finally exited the highway at Lickman Road where she went south, then through the roundabout and onto Yale Road West before stopping on the side of the road.

When The Progress arrived on scene, a man was seen holding small child with a pacifier. According to de Montigny, the man was not in the Jeep Grand Cherokee – he drove a different vehicle to the scene and claimed to know the woman in the vehicle.

It is unknown if anyone else was in the SUV aside from the woman and child.

The child was not seriously injured, but paramedics were called to come to the scene and check on them, according to firefighters.

A member of the Chilliwack Fire Department handed the child a stuffed Dalmatian toy following the incident.

A man holds a child following an erratic driving incident on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Friday, April 16, 2021. The child and a woman (but not this man) were in this Jeep Grand Cherokee which hit a barrier and a parked car on Highway 1 and continued driving. The vehicle finally exited the highway at Yale Road West and came to a stop. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The driver of this Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving erratically with a young child inside on Highway 1 eastbound. After hitting a barrier and a parked car, the driver finally exited the highway at Yale Road West and came to a stop. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A member of the Chilliwack Fire Department hands a child a stuffed Dalmatian toy following an erratic driving incident on Highway 1 on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

