VIDEO: Buskers take to White Rock streets

First-ever event entertained hundreds

Hundreds gathered on White Rock streets Saturday to take in the first-ever White Rock Buskers Festival.

The event, which was scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featured more than two-dozen entertainers from throughout the country and world.

Full performance of the Hockey Circus Show below:

 

