VIDEO: Buskers take to White Rock streets

Hundreds gathered on White Rock streets Saturday to take in the first-ever White Rock Buskers Festival.
The event, which was scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featured more than two-dozen entertainers from throughout the country and world.
Full performance of the Hockey Circus Show below:
The amazing Allez-Oops from #NYC @whiterockcity #BUSKER festival lots of people having lots of fun! pic.twitter.com/aIMhrN68F7
— Lynne Sinclair 清美琳 (@lynne4whiterock) May 5, 2018
The Buskers Festival has been amazing so far!
Join us until 5pm and enjoy great specials at local businesses including @hillcrestbakery! pic.twitter.com/SUTuWeTtbi
— White Rock BIA (@WhiteRock_BIA) May 5, 2018
White Rock Busker Festival on now until 5pm at 4locations: Miramar Plaza, Saltaire Amphitheatre, Clock Tower , and 4 Corners . Great fun for the whole family on a beautiful day! pic.twitter.com/Xfgi3JY2zM
— Mayor of White Rock (@WhiteRockMayor) May 5, 2018
Ben Cottrill mixing in Johnny Cash classics at uptown White Rock for the Buskers Festival pic.twitter.com/RUDdTsUYdc
— Aaron Hinks (@aaron_hinks) May 5, 2018