VIDEO: Buskers take to White Rock streets

Hundreds gathered on White Rock streets Saturday to take in the first-ever White Rock Buskers Festival.

The event, which was scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featured more than two-dozen entertainers from throughout the country and world.

Full performance of the Hockey Circus Show below:

The Buskers Festival has been amazing so far! Join us until 5pm and enjoy great specials at local businesses including @hillcrestbakery! pic.twitter.com/SUTuWeTtbi — White Rock BIA (@WhiteRock_BIA) May 5, 2018

White Rock Busker Festival on now until 5pm at 4locations: Miramar Plaza, Saltaire Amphitheatre, Clock Tower , and 4 Corners . Great fun for the whole family on a beautiful day! pic.twitter.com/Xfgi3JY2zM — Mayor of White Rock (@WhiteRockMayor) May 5, 2018