A dashcam caught the moment when a burning van went through the intersection of 88 Avenue and 216 Street in Langley’s Walnut Grove neighbourhood on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 around 2:30 p.m. (special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Burning van careens through Langley after fleeing shooting scene

One person was wounded

  • Nov. 17, 2020 3:20 p.m.
  • News

An incident involving a burning van that crashed into multiple parked cars in Langley is connected to a shooting earlier in the day, RCMP confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

It began when Langley RCMP responded to a report of shots fired around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Sandman Signature Suites in North Langley.

Officers arrived to find one man had sustained what police said is believed to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

There was a similar incident in the same parking lot in 2017 that claimed the life of Tyrell Sinnott, 20, of Surrey, who was shot and died at the scene.

Sinnott had a criminal record, and was involved in the drug trade, police said.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley shooting victim identified

A gold-coloured minivan fled

It crashed at 88th Avenue and 216th Street in Walnut Grove around 2:30 p.m. and the crash was captured on a nearby vehicle’s dash cam.

“You can see them bailing out,” said the driver of the car that captured the moment, who did not want to be identified.

The van appeared to be heading north on 216th.

According to witnesses, two men in the van jumped out while the vehicle was still in motion, and it came to rest in the parking lot of a strip mall.

“It went through some bushes, hit a car, then hit [two] trucks at the [north] end of the parking lot,” said one witness, who did not want to be identified.

It came to rest in a parking lot after hitting at least four vehicles.

Langley RCMP and fire were called to the scene.

One person has been arrested.

Officers and Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services were attempting to locate a second man.

Police are asking for any surveillance or dashcam footage that would assist with the investigation, whether that be of the shooting itself or the van fire.

READ ALSO: By the Numbers: Gun Crime in Langley

Anyone with information that might assist is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.solvecrime.ca.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Langley

Most Read