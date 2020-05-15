Video submitted by Cara Mckenzie.

VIDEO: Black bear hops backyard fence to say hello to Abbotsford family

Video taken from house on Applewood Drive on Sumas Mountain

A black bear stopped by a house on Sumas Mountain to the joy of one Abbotsford family.

The curious bear hopped Cara Mckenzie’s backyard fence on Applewood Drive, and walked right up the window where Mckenzie was filming with her phone just before noon on May 14.

“We received a call from our neighbour that a bear was hanging out on his deck, so we quickly brought the kids and dog inside, then not even 10 minutes later… he wandered into our yard,” Mckenzie said. “Bears are common, and have been spotted a handful of times during my time living here.”

After taking a short gander around the yard and checking things out, the bear climbs out the way it came in.

abbotsfordbears

