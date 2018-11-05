Video: A rare moose triple high jump

A trio of moose were caught on camera clearing a backyard fence with ease in Didsbury, Alberta.

A trio of moose were caught on camera clearing a backyard fence with ease in Didsbury, Alberta.

A town that is becoming well known for capturing rare moose siblings on camera.

Earlier this year, pictures and video of moose triplets in the smaller Alberta town went viral after attention was gained worldwide.

This video was posted to Facebook Nov. 1, 2018 by Rick Phelan. He said online, that he caught this spectacular sight during the mid-afternoon in an alley north of Didsbury High School.

Some online believe this is a mom and a set of moose twins that are also well known around town.

Mom appears to clear the fence with ease followed by one of her kids who then turns and waits for its sibling.

Watch the trio above.

