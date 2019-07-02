VIDEO: 3 Canada Day long weekend fires send 5 to hospital

Five people were sent to the hospital after a house fire on James Street yesterday afternoon. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Five people were sent to hospital after a house fire occurred on James Street, off of South Fraser Way at about 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the heavily involved fire, and successfully put out the blaze, but the house did suffer heavy fire and water damage as a result.

“Five people have gone to hospital as a result of the fire,” said Craig Leighton, an Assistant Chief for Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services. “We’re going to work to find out what the cause is.”

The investigation related to the fire is ongoing.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald

Earlier that morning, crews also put out a fire at an abandoned home on Bakerview Street.

Crews responded to the blaze, which was reported at 6 a.m., and successfully eliminated the fire. No one was inside the house upon arrival.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald

Another fire occurred near Abbotsford City Hall on early-Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the deliberately set blaze at 1 a.m., and managed to put out the fire with minimal damage to the area.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald