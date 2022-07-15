UPDATE: Woman killed, man injured in Maple Ridge shooting

Police and paramedics are on scene of a shooting in Port Haney this morning (Friday, July 15, 2022). (Neil Corbett/The News)

A woman has died and another man was wounded in a shooting in Maple Ridge on Friday morning.

Emergency personnel swarmed a central Maple Ridge neighbourhood at approximately 8:45 a.m.

Police could be seen with guns drawn, entering the home at 119 Avenue and 227 Street. The unit is part of a small multi-home complex, located across from the new Brickwater apartment development.

Neighbours reported hearing screaming before police arrived, then saw police come with weapons drawn, including assault rifles.

According to witnesses, one of the victims, a man, went to the Ridge Meadows RCMP police detachment, just a few hundred meters away. His injuries were not life threatening.

A woman was still inside the home, and paramedics took her to hospital by ambulance. Police confirmed two people were transported to hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman died of her injuries, and just after noon Ridge Meadows RCMP issued a press release saying that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) had taken over the investigation.

“It is still in the early stages of the Investigation and Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) will be working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT),” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner. “Police do not believe this is a random incident.”

Neighbours said the complex has been the site of police activity in the past.

Investigators would like to speak to any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or if they have dash camera video, or residential video surveillance, said Klaussner. Persons who have information that could assist with the investigation, are asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.

Maple Ridge has seen a regular gun violence so far in 2022.

On May 25, a man survived being shot at a residence on McDougal Street, and there were two murders the month prior.

Darr Khunkhun was killed in a targetted shooting at Olympians Gym in downtown Maple Ridge on April 9, and Aaron Joseph Comeau was shot outside a residence on Carlton Street on April 28.

