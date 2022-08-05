A caribou calf explores the snow pile in the Central Selkirk Caribou Maternity Pen. (Photo courtesy of Amelie Mathieu, Arrow Lakes Caribou Society)

A caribou calf explores the snow pile in the Central Selkirk Caribou Maternity Pen. (Photo courtesy of Amelie Mathieu, Arrow Lakes Caribou Society)

VIDEO: 13 caribou born in maternity pen released into the B.C. wild

Animals born in maternity pen maintained by Arrow Lakes Caribou Society

The Arrow Lakes Caribou Society has released 13 caribou from their care into the wild.

The caribou were part of the organization’s Maternity Pen Project, an effort to help protect and preserve the endangered animal. The release of the caribou on July 22 marks the completion of the first year of the project.

The Central Selkirk Maternity Pen, where the animals were being kept, is located in the Kuskanax Creek area, near Nakusp Hot Springs. The society describes the pen as “a safe environment for female caribou to bear and raise their calves away from predators.”

Since their release, the society and provincial researchers have tracked the caribou’s location using GPS collars.

After exiting the pen and overcoming their initial hesitance, the caribou travelled up to the alpine. Some of the caribou arrived there the same day they were released, while the others eventually made their way up by July 24.

The caribou were captured in March and brought to the pen by a 32-person team which included helicopters and snowmobiles.

READ MORE: Alberta releases recovery plans for two threatened caribou herds

Between May 24 and June 11, six calves were born at the site. The eldest of the pack birthed a stillborn and passed away 16 days later due to an infection.

The society said the animals are a “tight-knit group” and said “the calves enjoy playing and exploring together.”

The project was conducted with support from the provincial government’s Caribou Recovery Program and the Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship as well as the Ktunaxa Nation.

In a statement after the calves were born, the organization said the location of the pen had proved to be “ideal.”

“It is quiet and provides the caribou with a variety of landscape features and browsing opportunities,” they said.

The society will now evaluate the outcomes of this year’s project and begin planning for next year. The next caribou capture is expected to take place in the spring of 2023.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CaribouWildlife

Previous story
Ukrainian couple, daughter land in B.C. with hopes of building a ‘big, happy family’
Next story
‘They alienate British Columbians’: Environment minister blasts latest protests, demonstrations

Just Posted

Canada’s U20 rugby coach Adam Roberts (centre) poses for a photo with Talon and Takoda McMullin. The South Surrey trio will represent Canada on the rugby pitch this month in Ontario. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey rugby trio to represent Canada at U20 event

Elevated Music owners Jen and Bill Haggerty hold up a few of the records they’re saving for their two-year anniversary celebration and sale Aug. 14. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Elevated Music to celebrate two-year anniversary with special sale

Cloverdale’s U11 AAA Tier 1 Spurs hold up their gold medals and provincial champion banner after their walk-off championship win July 31. The Spurs defeated White Rock in the final 10-9. Over the course of their six-week summer season, the kids went 27-3. (Photo submitted: Scott Paterson)
U11 Spurs win provincial gold

Surrey City will host a public hearing at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, into a proposal to have a parcel of land in South Surrey re-designated from Mixed Employment to Multiple Residential, in order to develop 482 townhouses on the site. (Google maps)
Public hearing set for proposal to develop 482 townhouses in South Surrey