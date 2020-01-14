This photo shows the nose of the Boeing 737-800 struck by multiple birds as it was approaching Victoria International Airport Tuesday morning. WestJet re-routed the plane to Vancouver. (Peter Wagner/Twitter)

WATCH: Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by birds

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Thirty one passengers travelling to Victoria escaped injury after multiple birds hit their plane as it was approaching Victoria International Airport Tuesday morning.

The passengers travelling on Westjet Flight #209 from Calgary landed “normally and safely” in Vancouver after the birds struck the plane, a Boeing 737-800, as it was approaching Victoria, said Morgan Bell, advisor, media and public relations, with WestJet.

Bell said “due to the availability of maintenance resources” the company made the decision to divert the plane to Vancouver, where it “landed normally.” The company has subsequently removed the aircraft for service for required safety inspections.

RELATED: Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

“We sincerely apologize for the interruption to our guests’ travel plans and any inconvenience this may have caused,” she said. “All guests are being reaccommodated throughout the remainder of the day on the next available flights.”

Photos circulating on social media show a notable dent in the plane’s nose cone. WestJet, however, did not yet respond to key questions concerning the incident, including the location and time of the strike. The plane was scheduled to arrive in Victoria at 9:02 a.m.

The Peninsula News Review has also reached out to a passenger travelling on the plane for comment and will update this story as details become available.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies
Next story
Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Just Posted

SNOW DAY: No school in Surrey, Delta; ‘avoid all but essential travel,’ transportation ministry says

Overnight snow storm

Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies

Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

For Surrey mayors, voicing outrage over paroled convicts is a rite of passage

Victim’s relative told ‘Now-Leader’ Gary Jagur Singh is getting day parole at Surrey halfway house

Surrey RCMP hunting for impaired driving, assault suspect

Cory Ulmer Brown is white, six feet two inches tall, 196 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair

‘We will never get zero,’ Surrey school district staff says of portables

District expects to ‘level off’ number of portables ‘as early as 2021,’ but see an increase again by 2028

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home

All public schools and universities are closed

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

Most Read