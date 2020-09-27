Victoria-area RCMP locate high-risk sex offender thanks to help of taxi cab driver

Scott Jones wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, ‘a risk to women and girls,’ police say

A “dangerous, high-risk sex offender” wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested by West Shore RCMP Sunday morning thanks to the help of a Blue Bird Taxi driver.

At approximately, 9:20 a.m. on Sept. 27, officers received a call from Mohammed Rashead, a taxi driver who said he was handed money from a suspect later identified as 56-year-old Scott Jones, known by VicPD as a threat to “women and girls in the community”.

According to Rashead, the man asked him to go inside Superstore, located at Westshore Town Centre, to buy clothes for him. When Rashead left Jones in the taxi cab, he immediately called the police.

West Shore RCMP Const. Meighan Massey arrived at the scene and recognized Jones from the alert issued by VicPD.

“Upon approaching the cab, Jones noticed Const. Massey and barricaded himself inside the vehicle,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media realtions for West Shore RCMP.

“Jones began trying to light the interior upholstery of the cab on fire when Const. Massey smashed the window of the cab and arrested Jones.”

West Shore RCMP arrested the 56-year-old for being unlawfully at large as well as mischief for the damage caused by the fire to the taxi cab. No one was injured in the incident.

Saggar said while speaking with Rashead, the taxi driver believes it was his duty as a citizen and is happy to help the RCMP catch “such a dangerous man”.

Jones has since been transferred to Victoria police custody.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seek suspect in parkade break and enter

VicPD

