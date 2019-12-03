Verron Nand, 21, Surrey’s latest homicide victim

Nand was shot dead on Sunday night in Bolivar Heights. A second man was also shot but survived

Police have identified 21-year-old Verron Nand as the man killed in a shooting near 136A Street and 114th Avenue Dec. 1. (Photo: Police handout)

Police have released the identity of Surrey’s most recent homicide victim.

Verron Nand, 21, was shot dead on Sunday night in Bolivar Heights.

“We believe this was a targeted shooting and determining the motive is one of our priorities right now,” said Sergeant Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. “We are especially appealing to Verron’s closest friends and associates to help us understand why anyone would do him harm.”

Another man was taken to hospital with serious gunshot wounds shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, in the 13600-block of 114th Avenue. Police have said they will not release his name.

“Of course the surviving shooting victim, we’re not speaking to any detail with respect to his identity,” Jang said.

Jang said the survivor on Monday was in “serious but stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.”

“But they’re still serious injuries.”

Surrey RCMP Constable Richard Wright said the victims “are known to police and this is believed to be a targeted incident.”

Investigators, however, have yet to identify a motive for the shooting.

Investigators are appealing to witnesses, and anyone with video surveillance or dash-can video to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

There have been 18 homicides in Surrey so far this year, including this one.

Vancouver has had nine.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter