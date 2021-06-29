Police investigate in White Rock's Five Corners district on Feb. 19, 2020, following an altercation. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Verdict in White Rock manslaughter case set for Aug. 20

Ross Banner was charged following February 2020 altercation in Five Corners District

A decision in the case of a man who was charged with manslaughter following an assault that led to the death of a White Rock senior is set for Aug. 20 in Surrey Provincial Court.

Ross Banner’s trial was held over three days last week, from June 21-23.

Banner, 71 at the time of his arrest, was initially charged with aggravated assault following a Feb. 19, 2020 altercation in the 15200-block of Pacific Avenue.

READ MORE: UPDATE: 71-year-old arrested, elderly man critical following incident in White Rock’s Five Corners

READ MORE: Elderly victim of White Rock assault dies in hospital

The charge was upgraded after the elderly victim – who police at the time said had “visible injuries to his upper body” – later died in hospital.

The pair were known to each other, police said.


