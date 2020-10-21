Surrey RCMP say a traffic stop near 74th Avenue and 128th Street in Newton on Oct. 14 led to the seizure of “over 1,000 doses” of suspected drugs and about $2,000 in cash. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Newton

Vehicle stop leads to seizure of ‘over 1,000 doses’ of suspected drugs, Surrey RCMP say

Police say officers also seized about $2,000 in cash

On Oct. 14, shortly before 10 p.m., Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit officer stopped a "suspicious" vehicle near 74th Avenue and 128th Street, according to a release from police Wednesday (Oct. 21).

On Oct. 14, shortly before 10 p.m., Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit officer stopped a “suspicious” vehicle near 74th Avenue and 128th Street, according to a release from police Wednesday (Oct. 21).

During the stop, Surrey RCMP said the officers “made observations consistent with drug possession,” and the driver and passenger were arrested.

Police said that after searching the vehicle, officers found and seized “a significant amount of suspected illicit drugs including: the equivalent of 56 doses of crystal methamphetamine, 300 doses of heroin and 1,120 doses of fentanyl, as well as approximately $2,000 in cash.”

The driver and passenger, according to RCMP, have been released “pending further investigation” and no charges have been laid at this time.

“This seizure is another great example of proactive policing by our officers,” said Sergeant Roger Green of the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit.

“They saw something that looked out of place, they took the time to find out what was going on, and ended up making a significant seizure of illicit drugs and cash from a single-vehicle stop.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP shut Newton street on search warrant related to drug lab investigation, Oct. 5, 2020

READ ALSO: Two ‘suspected fentanyl-related’ labs dismantled in Surrey, RCMP say, Oct. 9, 2020

A few days earlier, Surrey RCMP CFSEU (Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit), the Vancouver Police Department’s drug unit and the Surrey Fire Service worked together “to dismantle a sophisticated illicit drug lab and stash site” in commercial buildings, one of which was located in the 12800-block of 76th Avenue.

The other was in the 8200-block of 124th Street.

Police said that items seized include: a 9mm handgun; a .22 cal Beretta handgun that RCMP said was allegedly stolen from a break-and-enter in Coquitlam; about four kilograms of white powder believed to be “fentanyl-related”; about 6.8 kilograms of suspected fentanyl; and a small amount of suspected cutting agent.


Most Read