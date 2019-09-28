A vehicle heading eastbound, just before the 152nd Street exit, on Highway 1 Saturday (Sept. 28). (Image: DriveBC)

VIDEO: Truck on fire in Surrey causing traffic delays over Port Mann

Highway 1 backed up as fire crews tackle the fire

A vehicle fire heading eastbound on Highway 1 near the Port Mann bridge is delaying traffic this afternoon.

The incident is just before the 152 Street exit and has all northbound lanes onto 152 blocked, with cars getting by on the left shoulder, according to a tweet from Drive BC.

Firefighters are currently on scene.

Black Press Media has reached out to BC Emergence Health Services for further information on the driver and possible passengers involved.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Ashcroft ranch to be a safe-haven for veterans, first responders with mental illness

Just Posted

Pedestrians reportedly hit in two separate Surrey crashes

Incidents happened in Clayton and Fleetwood

Vehicle fire on Highway 1 in Surrey slows traffic

Image: DriveBC

Awards recognize urban Indigenous advocates in Surrey

Recipients are Kwantlen Chief Marilyn Gabriel and family; Surrey Aboriginal Group of Elders

Volunteers, civilians and officers honoured at Delta Police awards

The event, held on Thursday, Sept. 26, featured 30 award presentations to police, staff and civilians

Surrey councillors call for new Cloverdale arena

Brenda Locke and Linda Annis both say Cloverdale desperately needs a new rink

Researchers find genetic link in rare reaction to pet germ

Capnocytophaga (cap-noh-seye-TOE’-fah-gah) is a germ human and dog mouths

Ashcroft ranch to be a safe-haven for veterans, first responders with mental illness

The facility will hold a ceremonial launch on Saturday, Oct. 5 before offering services in 2020

Singh pledges funding for BC Ferries; Scheer talks energy in Alberta

Scheer, Singh campaign in Western Canada – their regions of relative strength

British Home Children: B.C. women reflect on shameful period in Canadian history

Descendants of British Home Children tell their stories 150 years after it all began

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight near the Kootenay Pass

‘We were face to face’: Good Samaritan recalls tackling Nelson stabbing suspect

Two Nelson men describe their part in last week’s stabbing

Man arrested in sudden death of woman, 72, in Aldergrove

The police are releasing few details until after an autopsy is completed

Giants drop home opener

Bowen Byram returns to Langley-based team to play against Portland

Most Read