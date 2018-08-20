Vehicle crashes into Surrey paint store

Three months ago, a vehicle slammed into businesses in the same strip mall

A Honda CRV crashed into a Sherwin-Williams Paints store in Surrey this morning.

It happened around 11:15 a.m., in the 8800-block of 152A Street.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said a driver was parked, when they “mistakenly drove into the front of a store.”

“Initial indications are that this was caused by driver error,” said Sturko. “There were no injuries reported.”

The strip mall has seen similar incidents before.

On May 26 of this year, the entrance to a Fleetwood pizza shop and vehicle insurance business was destroyed, after a vehicle reportedly plowed through the front door.

See more: Nobody injured after vehicle crashes into two Surrey businesses

Prime Insurance Centre Ltd. and Little Caesars Pizza (8888 152A St.) sustained damage to the wall that connects the two businesses.

No injuries were reported in that incident, which also happened around 11 a.m.

