Vandals targeting Abbotsford swing sets

Swings in playgrounds around central Abbotsford have been damaged on five occasions

Vandals have damaged swing sets in playgrounds in Abbotsford five times since May. Abbotsford Police photo

Vandals have damaged swing sets in Abbotsford playgrounds five times since May, leaving kids at risk and police looking for the culprits.

The first incident took place on May 19 at Larch Park, on Stewart Crescent near Sumas Way. There, the chains of both sides of a swing were partially cut. The same type of vandalism was noted at Berry Park on June 8. Police say the damage posed a risk to anyone using the swing set.

On July 7, someone climbed to the top of a swing set at the Mill Lake playground near Emerson Street, next to the splash park, and disconnected all the pieces, wrapped the chain around the bar, then reattached the equipment. Three days later, on July 10, the vandals returned, partially cutting the chains on both sides of the chain.

And on July 13, vandals cut off a large chunk of a tot swing at Robert Bateman Park.

Parents are being urged to carefully inspect playground equipment before their kids use them. Any damage should be reported as soon as possible through the city services app or online at the city’s request for service page.

Anyone with information on the vandalism incidents is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police department at 604-859-5225, or via text at 222973.

