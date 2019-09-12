Vancouver wants new way to deal with dog poop

Dog poop collected in red bins must be ‘de-bagged’ by hand, councillor says

Until Sept. 17, the City of Vancouver is accepting proposals from innovators who may have a solution to treating more dog waste in more environmentally-friendly ways. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver is looking for a new solution to dog poop.

The city has posted a bid, which closes Sept. 17, requesting expressions of interest from businesses that may have solutions for processing dog waste.

The request follows a motion by Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung in May asking city staff to look into the issue.

READ MORE: Separate dog poop bins here to stay in Metro Vancouver regional parks

Dog waste collection carts have popped up in six city parks since summer 2016. The pilot project has diverted roughly 25 tonnes of waste from landfills to date, but Kirby-Yung told Black Press Media the city has a duty to divert more doody.

“Waste management … is a core responsibility,” she said. “Dog waste is really something that has been overlooked.”

The former chair of the park board said the city has more than 200 parks, where between 35,000 and 50,000 dogs generate, on average, 124 kilograms of waste every year.

“You think about those numbers,” she said. “That’s a lot of untreated waste going into the landfill and creating methane gas.”

Further, she said the poop that does end up in the red bins is often in bags that aren’t compostable or biodegradable — despite what their packaging might say.

Each bag has to be cut open by hand, by contractor Scooby’s Dog Waste Removal, so the contents can be liquefied and sent to the city’s sewage treatment plant.

“They actually de-bag the waste, so in other words, they’re actually opening each bag,” she said. “That’s not scaleable obviously when we get into larger waste collection.”

Kirby-Yung hopes to receive a staff report on the issue before councillors start considering the 2020 budget later this year. However, she has received “a lot of emails as a councillor” since the process started.

She said innovative solutions for dealing with dog waste range from composting to using the poop to generate electrical power.

“I think the technology is really moving forward here,” she said, adding the request for expressions of interest is a great opportunity for a local entrepreneur.

READ MORE: ‘That’s a load of crap’ — Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’
Next story
Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

Just Posted

Special Olympics BC requests space at Surrey schools for sleeping quarters during games

Summer Games taking place in Surrey July 8 to 11, 2021

Surrey gymnast Shallon Olsen looks to book a return trip to Olympic Games

With an eye on 2020 Tokyo, she’ll fly to Germany for next month’s world championships

City of White Rock hopes to have train whistles muted by year’s end

BNSF ‘whistle cessation’ won’t include Coldicutt Ravine, SFN lands

Surrey’s violent crime trending down but more children victimized

Violent crimes below 10-year-average in 2018 but sexual violations against children on steady increase

Leashed dogs allowed on White Rock’s beach, despite city bylaw

Concerns voiced over water quality, respect for Semiahmoo First Nation

VIDEO: B.C. farm rents out goats to mow lawns

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

Coquitlam woman killed on motorcycle along Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the accident occured on an S-turn

Evo cars can now park at Vancouver parking meters for free

Pilot program does not including parking at meters with ‘no stopping’ rules

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

Vancouver wants new way to deal with dog poop

Dog poop collected in red bins must be ‘de-bagged’ by hand, councillor says

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

VIDEO: Police seek alleged robber who choked two victims until they passed out

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

Most Read