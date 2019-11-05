(Black Press Media files)

Vancouver teacher reprimanded after threatening to sue student

A Vancouver teacher has been reprimanded after threatening to sue a student who made a complaint about him.

In documents posted by a B.C. Teacher’s Regulation Branch Tuesday, Dante Giorgio Bertuzzi Luciani was teaching at the Vancouver College, an independent high school in Vancouver, when a student in a Grade 11/12 class made a complaint against him.

The complaint targeted an assessment method Luciani was using.

In April 2019, after Luciani was told about the complaint, he had an “adult to adult” conservation with the student. In that conversation, Luciani told the student they had “gone too far,” and that Luciani would take legal action if the student’s complain negatively affected his career.

On April 5, Luciani called the student’s mom and reiterated his threat to sue the student. Luciani told the mom her child had wasted everyone’s time and that the student needed “to get everyone out of this pickle now.”

On July 23, the branch found Luciani failed to act in the best interests of the student and put his own personal considerations ahead of his student.

