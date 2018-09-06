Vancouver, Surrey, Delta top list of worst intersections for pedestrians

ICBC data shows 170 crashes at the most dangerous intersections

Vancouver, Delta and Surrey top the list for the top 38 most dangerous intersections for pedestrians last year, data released by the Insurance Corp. of B.C. shows.

According to ICBC, the intersection of Main Street and Terminal Avenue in Vancouver topped the list with seven crashes reported in 2017.

READ MORE: ICBC’s boss says proposed insurance changes will leave two-thirds of B.C. drivers ‘better off’

The No. 2 spot was shared by 15 different intersections, all with five pedestrian-involved crashes reported last year.

The five worst intersections were:

Vancouver – Main Street and Terminal Avenue (7)

Surrey – 104 Avenue and 148 Street (5)

Delta/Surrey – 120 Street and 72 Avenue (5)

Surrey – 128 Street and 96 Avenue (5)

Surrey (137 Street and 72 Avenue)

On average, there were 73,000 crashes at Lower Mainland intersections annually between 2012-2016. Of those, 47,000 had casualties and 39 people died.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.