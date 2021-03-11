Vancouver police seek witnesses after ‘possibly violent confrontation’ in Walmart parking lot

Police said they need to find out more information about what happened

Vancouver police are looking for witnesses after a “potentially violent confrontation” in a East Vancouver Walmart parking lot on Sunday (March 7).

Police believe the confrontation happened at about 8:15 p.m. outside the Walmart on Grandview Highway near Boundary Road. Passersby said they heard or saw a violent confrontation between a man and a women who they said were standing near a black Dodge Challenger.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call about the incident but the vehicle was gone by the time they arrived and has not been found since.

“We don’t know exactly what happened, but we believe a woman may have been in distress and we urgently need to find out more,” said Sgt. Steve Addison. “We think a number of people saw this confrontation, but left the area before speaking to police.”

Police are looking to speak to anyone who saw the incident but said their primary witness is believed to be a white man in his 60s, with grey hair and a beard. He was believed to be driving a grey SUV.

Anyone who can help identify the primary witness or the man or woman involved in the confrontation is asked to call police at 604-717-2541 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

